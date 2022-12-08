Knight will miss Thursday's game against Detroit because of a non-COVID illness.
Knight has an 8-4-3 record, 2.64 GAA and .919 save percentage in 15 games this season. With Knight unavailable, Sergei Bobrovsky will start while Alex Lyon, who was called up from the AHL, will serve as the backup goaltender.
