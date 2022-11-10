Knight stopped all 40 shots he faced in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Knight turned in one of the best performances of his young career to improve his record to 5-1-0. He faced a season high in shots against but got them all, allowing an early 1-0 lead to stand up until the Panthers finally stretched their advantage in the final 10 minutes. Knight remains blocked by Sergei Bobrovsky in Florida's net, but more performances like this one could help the 2019 first-round pick play his way into an even timeshare, if not the outright starting job.