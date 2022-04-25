Knight allowed five goals on 17 shots before being pulled in the second period of Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Lightning.
Knight was pulled at the 32:59 mark after allowing Tampa Bay's fifth goal, and he ultimately took the loss. Sergei Bobrovsky wasn't much better in relief as the Lightning ran up the score. The loss snaps a five-game personal winning streak for the 21-year-old Knight.
More News
-
Panthers' Spencer Knight: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Panthers' Spencer Knight: Cruises to win in Motown•
-
Panthers' Spencer Knight: Will start Sunday•
-
Panthers' Spencer Knight: Sharp in Saturday's win•
-
Panthers' Spencer Knight: Facing Predators on Saturday•
-
Panthers' Spencer Knight: Picks up another win in relief•