Knight stopped all nine shots he faced in relief of Sergei Bobrovsky in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Knight played sharply in the third period, and the Panthers rallied with four goals for the comeback win. Knight has won both of his appearances so far, allowing just one goal on 43 shots to begin his NHL career. With Chris Driedger (lower body) out for a week, Knight will likely serve as Bobrovsky's backup in the near term.