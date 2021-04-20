Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville said there's a "good chance" that Knight makes his NHL debut Tuesday at home against Columbus, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Knight has been considered one of the game's premier goaltending prospects since he was drafted 13th overall in 2019. The 20-year-old played two terrific seasons with Boston College before landing an entry-level contract at the end of March. A matchup against a Columbus squad that scores the fourth-fewest goals per game in the NHL could be a great start to Knight's NHL career.