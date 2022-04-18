Knight made 33 saves in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

Pius Suter broke up Knight's shutout bid with 7:56 left in the third, but the Panthers had built up a comfortable 5-1 lead prior to that point. With wins in each of his last five appearances, Knight's performing well down the stretch and will provide Florida with an excellent insurance policy should starter Sergei Bobrovsky falter in the postseason.