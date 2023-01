Knight is being held out of the lineup with an upper-body injury, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Knight and Sergei Bobrovsky (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's clash with Boston, so Alex Lyon will start another game and Mack Guzda will serve as the backup goaltender. The Panthers might get Knight and/or Bobrovsky back after the All-Star break. The team returns to action Feb. 6 against Tampa Bay following Saturday's contest.