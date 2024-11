Knight turned aside 27 of 29 shots faces during Monday's 4-1 home loss to the Capitals.

Knight turned in another solid performance and kept the Panthers in it until Jacob Chychrun's power-play marker in the third period. With Sergei Bobrovksy firmly entrenched in the starter's role, the 23-year-old falls to 3-4-0 in eight appearances thus far in the 2024-25 season.