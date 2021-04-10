Knight was reassigned to the taxi squad Saturday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.
Barring an injury or two, it doesn't seem like Knight will see any NHL action just yet. The 19-year-old Boston College product could head to AHL Syracuse soon to make his professional hockey debut.
