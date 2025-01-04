Knight stopped 29 of 31 shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins.

Knight got the start after sitting out Florida's last two games and delivered a solid showing, allowing just two goals and stopping both shots during the shootout. Knight has made six appearances since the beginning of December, going 3-2-1 with a 3.45 GAA and an .864 save percentage. However, he's posted a save percentage of .900 or higher in two of his previous three starts, so he might be trending in the right direction of late.