Knight allowed three goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Knight made his second NHL start and third appearance. He let in a late equalizer to Alex DeBrincat in the third period, but Sam Bennett's game-winner in overtime gave Knight his third win. The 20-year-old goalie has allowed four goals on 70 shots to begin his NHL career in solid form. As long as Chris Driedger (lower body) is sidelined, Knight should be the primary backup to Sergei Bobrovsky.