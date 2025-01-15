Knight stopped 26 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Devils.

Knight started for the first time since Jan. 3 and secured the shootout win, giving him three wins across his last four outings. His fantasy appeal isn't very high due to his backup role, but he's proving to be a solid option between the pipes when needed. He's gone 3-2-0 with a 2.33 GAA and a .908 save percentage across his past five appearances.