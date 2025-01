Knight is set to start in Friday's home tilt versus Pittsburgh, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Knight has a 6-6-1 record, 2.88 GAA and .887 save percentage in 14 appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 21 of 25 shots en route to a 4-0 loss to Montreal in his last start Saturday. Pittsburgh ranks 16th in goals per game with 3.05.