Knight is expected to get the starting nod for Wednesday's Game 6 showdown in Tampa Bay, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Head coach Joel Quenneville wouldn't confirm Knight as the starter for Wednesday but it was strongly hinted at after the Game 5 win. He was terrific in his postseason debut Monday, stopping 36 straight shots after allowing a goal in the first minute of the 4-1 victory. The 20-year-old has yet to lose in the regular season or playoffs.