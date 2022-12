Knight will be between the pipes Monday in Boston.

Knight has dressed as the backup goalie for the past two games following his return to the lineup from an illness. This will be his first game action since Dec. 6. Knight has a record of 8-4-3 this season with a 2.64 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 15 appearances. He made 37 saves in a 5-2 win over the Bruins on Nov. 23. Boston ranks second in the NHL this year with 3.80 goals per game.