Knight will be in the home crease against Edmonton on Saturday.

Knight will make his third straight start as Sergei Bobrovsky will once again be on the bench. Knight is 5-1-0 with a 2.18 GAA and a .925 save percentage this season. He was magnificent Wednesday as he stopped all 40 Carolina shots in a 3-0 win. Knight will face Connor McDavid and the Oilers, who are scoring 3.67 goals per game this season.