Knight will start Saturday's game in Nashville.

Knight will be looking for his fourth straight win after stopping 51 of the last 56 shots. The 20-year-old has put up a decent showing in his first taste of a full NHL campaign, as evidenced by his 2.91 GAA and .904 save percentage over 28 appearances. Opposing Nashville is tough on home ice (22-11-0), where it's averaged a whopping 4.38 goals for since March 1.