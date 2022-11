Knight stopped 31 of 35 shots in regulation and overtime and three of five shootout attempts in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Florida erased three different Calgary leads during the game, but could never get over the hump and give Knight a lead of his own to protect. The young netminder has dropped three straight decisions, going 0-2-1, but on the season he still sports a 2.43 GAA and .918 save percentage.