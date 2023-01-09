Knight stopped 29 of 33 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Dallas.

The Stars' final goal was scored into an empty net. Knight has little chance on any of the four shots that beat him, two of which came on near-breakaways from the blue line and one on a Dallas power play, as the Panthers played a fairly listless game in front of him. The 21-year-old netminder is 3-4-0 since the beginning of December and has given up at least three goals in five straight starts, leaving him with a 3.05 GAA and .906 save percentage on the season.