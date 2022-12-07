Knight yielded three goals on 15 shots during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the host Jets.

Knight, who was coming off a 35-save victory over the Kraken on Saturday, was yanked Tuesday for the first time this season. The 21-year-old netminder lasted just 21:43 against the Jets' offense, which entered the matchup leading the NHL with an average of 38.6 shots per game. With the Panthers going 3-4-3 in their last 10 games, it will be interesting to see if Knight (8-4-3) continues to get the bulk of the starts in favor of Sergei Bobrovsky, who stopped 14 of 15 shots in relief Tuesday.