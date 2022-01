Knight allowed five goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

The Panthers' offense finally went quiet with just one goal to support Knight, who wasn't exactly sharp in the blue paint. The 20-year-old has gone 0-2-1 across his last three appearances. He's now at 7-5-2 with a 3.51 GAA and an .891 save percentage in 15 games overall. He could get another chance to start this week with the Panthers scheduled for a back-to-back with games Thursday in Edmonton and Friday in Vancouver.