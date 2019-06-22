Panthers' Spencer Knight: Goalie of future for kitties

Knight was drafted 13th overall by the Panthers at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Knight is the top goaltending prospect in the 2019 draft. He's big, talented and poised, and reminds a lot of people of Carey Price. But Knight didn't put up the kind of dominant season you'd expect from a guy considered 'can't miss.' His US National Development Program coach says Knight is the "best goaltending athlete USA Hockey has ever seen." That's heady praise. He's headed to Boston College for 2019-20. It remains to be seen if Knight will become Price-like or more like Jack Campbell. Wait on drafting him in your dynasty leagues, unless you can hold him without penalty. Younger goalies are starting to make their marks in the NHL, but he's still years away.