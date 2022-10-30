Knight stopped 23 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

Florida out-shot Ottawa an incredible 58-26 on the afternoon, setting a new franchise single-game mark in the process, but while Anton Forsberg was standing on his head in the other crease, Knight kept letting the Sens back into the game until the Panthers finally took the lead for good with less than four minutes left in the third period. The 21-year-old netminder has won all three of his starts to begin the season, but as yet Knight doesn't seem quite ready to challenge Sergei Bobrovsky for the top spot on the depth chart.