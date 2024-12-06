Knight made 29 saves in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Flyers.

Florida took a 3-0 lead three minutes into the second period only for Philly to come roaring back, and the Flyers grabbed their first lead of the game at 5-4 early in the third when Garnet Hathaway banged home a rebound on a scramble in front of Knight. The 23-year-old netminder locked things down the rest of the way though, and the Panthers found a late push to avoid disaster. Knight has given up 10 goals on only 50 shots over two starts in December while Sergei Bobrovsky (personal) has been away from the team, but the veteran could be back as soon as Saturday. On the season, Knight sports a 2.83 GAA and .890 save percentage to go along with a 5-4-1 record in 11 appearances.