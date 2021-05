Knight saved 25 of 29 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

The 20-year-old netminder remains undefeated through his first four starts, with Knight's GAA and save percentage holding strong at 2.32 and .919, respectively. Knight has been a pleasant surprise as a stop-gap option in place of the injured Chris Driedger (lower body), but Philippe Desrosiers could also get a look in the team's final two regular-season contests.