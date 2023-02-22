Knight was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.

Knight has a 9-8-3 record, 3.18 GAA and .901 save percentage in 21 games with the Panthers in 2022-23. He also has a 2.01 GAA and a .918 save percentage in two contests with Charlotte this season. The Panthers have been leaning on Sergei Bobrovsky recently, and Knight has struggled, posting a 4.76 GAA and an .829 save percentage in his last two outings, so this will give him a chance to work things out in the minors. Alex Lyon was summoned by Florida in a corresponding move.