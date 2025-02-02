Knight will protect the home net against the Islanders on Sunday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Knight will get the second half of Florida's back-to-back after Sergei Bobrovsky played in Saturday's 5-1 win over Chicago. The 23-year-old Knight has lost his last two outings, surrendering five goals on 53 shots. He has a 9-8-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. The Islanders sit 26th in the league with 2.73 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.