Knight will get the starting nod on the road against the Flyers on Thursday.

Knight underwhelmed in his last outing, giving up five goals on 16 shots (.688 save percentage) in a 5-4 overtime defeat to the Penguins on Tuesday. With Sergei Bobrovsky (personal) not making the trip, the 23-year-old Knight will make his third straight start for the Panthers. Once the Cats are back in Florida, Bobrovsky should retake the starting role versus San Jose on Saturday.