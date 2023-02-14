Knight will guard the road goal versus the Blues on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Knight will make his first appearance since Jan. 8 in this contest after dealing with a couple of injuries and a conditioning stint with AHL Charlotte. He'll work the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday, though the Blues' offense isn't overly threatening. In Knight's absence, Sergei Bobrovsky has played well, so the former may have a tough time getting regular starts going forward.