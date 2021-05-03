Knight will start Monday's game against the Stars, David Dwork of WPLG Local 10 South Florida reports.
Knight will be backed up by Philippe Desrosiers with Sergei Bobrovsky getting the night off to rest. The 13th overall selection in the 2019 draft has started his career with a 3-0-0 record, 1.67 GAA and .943 save percentage.
