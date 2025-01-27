Knight stopped 22 of 25 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Many Knights proved stronger than one in this contest, as the 23-year-old goalie was unable to contained Vegas' bottom six over the first two periods. Knight has now lost consecutive starts, though it's somewhat notable that the Panthers' goalie usage in a pair of back-to-back sets resulted in him facing the tougher opponent (Los Angeles and Vegas) compared to Sergei Bobrovsky (Anaheim and San Jose). In his consecutive losses, Knight has allowed a modest five goals on 53 shots, so the poor results shouldn't hurt his playing time even with Bobrovsky winning both of his starts during the trip. For the season, Knight is 9-8-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 20 appearances. The Panthers return home to face the Kings on Wednesday.