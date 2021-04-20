Knight will make his first NHL start in Tuesday's home game versus the Blue Jackets, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Knight was fantastic for Boston College this season, going 16-4-1 while posting an impressive .932 save percentage and 2.18 GAA in 21 appearances. The 13th overall pick from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft will attempt to secure his first NHL win in a home matchup with a struggling Columbus club that's lost six straight games.