Knight will get the starting nod for Monday's Game 5 matchup at home against the Lightning, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Knight was impressive in a small sample size this season, registering a 2.32 GAA and a .919 save percentage while earning a win in each of his four appearances. The 20-year-old rookie is tasked with forcing a Game 6 with the Panthers in a 3-1 series hole. It will be Knight's first matchup against the lethal Tampa Bay offense.