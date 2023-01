Knight (undisclosed) was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Friday.

Knight was on the injured reserve list just prior to this move. He last played Jan. 8, so sending him to the minors is a chance to let him shake off the rust before he resumes playing for the Panthers. In that regard, this could be looked at as a conditioning stint even though the Panthers aren't using that destination. The 21-year-old has a 9-7-3 record, 3.06 GAA and .906 save percentage in 19 games with Florida this season.