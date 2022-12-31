Knight gave up four goals on 34 shots in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Panthers' offense went from seven goals Thursday to nothing Friday, giving Knight no support in his first start since Dec. 19. The 21-year-old also had some trouble when the Panthers were shorthanded -- three of the Hurricanes' four goals were on the power play. This was Knight's third straight loss, and he's allowed 14 goals over that span. He's now at 8-6-3 with a 3.00 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 17 appearances. With Knight's struggles, expect Sergei Bobrovsky to continue to see a majority of the starts when both are healthy.