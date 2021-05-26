Knight, as expected, will tend the twine for Wednesday's Game 6 road clash with Tampa Bay.

Knight stopped 36 of 37 shots faced in Game 5 to stave off elimination, marking the fifth straight win of his young NHL career. With the 20-year-old netminder performing at such an elite level, Sergei Bobrovsky finds himself watching from the sidelines in what could set up quite the goalie controversy heading into the 2021-22 campaign. At this point, with the Panthers needing to win both Game 6 and 7 to get past the Lightning, it will be Knight or bust moving forward.