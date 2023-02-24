Knight is out indefinitely as he is in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

It's been a tough season for the netminder who was expected to at least share the Florida goaltending duties, alongside Sergei Bobrovsky. Knight was sent to AHL Charlotte over a week ago after a 9-8-3 record with Florida in 21 appearances. He has a 3.18 GAA and .901 save percentage in the NHL this season, but did not play for the Checkers after he was sent down nine days ago. His demotion to AHL Charlotte has been canceled.