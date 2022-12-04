Knight stopped 36 of 37 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Knight gave up a goal to Jared McCann in the second period, and that was it as the Panthers snapped the Kraken's seven-game winning streak. This was Knight's second impressive start in a row, and it came in a game that saw the Panthers finish with 15 skaters available. The 21-year-old netminder improved to 8-3-3 with a 2.49 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 14 outings. He's started five of the last six games and appears to have firmly secured the No. 1 job in goal. The Panthers' road trip ends Tuesday in Winnipeg.