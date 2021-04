Knight was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

This is likely a paper move for the newly signed goalie. Knight signed his three-year, entry-level contract Wednesday. He's not expected to see much playing time in the NHL this season, as Sergei Bobrovsky and Chris Driedger are locked in as the top two goalies. Knight went 16-4-1 with a 2.18 GAA and a .932 save percentage at Boston College.