Knight (upper body) practiced Sunday but it's unclear if he'll suit up against the Lightning on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Between an injury and a brief demotion, Knight hasn't seen any NHL action since Jan. 8. The 21-year-old is 9-7-3 with a 3.06 GAA in 19 appearances with the Panthers this season. Once healthy, he could go back to splitting time with Sergei Bobrovsky (lower body).