Knight was called up from AHL Charlotte on Monday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

In a corresponding move, Mack Guzda was returned to the minors. Knight posted a 1-1-0 record with a 2.01 GAA and a .918 save percentage in two appearances with the Checkers over the weekend. He could return to the crease for the Panthers on Tuesday against Pittsburgh for the first time since Jan. 8. Knight had been out of action due to an undisclosed injury prior to being sent down to the AHL.