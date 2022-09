Knight agreed to terms on a three-year, $13.5 million contract extension with the Panthers on Tuesday.

Knight just missed on reaching the 20-win mark last season, going 19-9-3 with two shutouts and a 2.79 GAA in 32 appearances. The 21-year-old netminder will once again enter the upcoming campaign as the presumptive No. 2 behind Sergei Bobrovsky but should still see plenty of games with a ceiling in the 35-40 range.