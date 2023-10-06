Knight (personal) was loaned to AHL Charlotte on Friday.
Knight had a tough go of it last season and entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program in March to receive help with managing obsessive compulsive disorder. Knight should get plenty of playing time in the minors, and it wouldn't be surprising if he is eventually called up to compete for the No. 1 goaltending job with the Panthers.
