Knight was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Knight allowed a whopping eight goals on 38 shots Tuesday against lowly Ottawa and gave up four goals on 30 shots in his start prior to that, so clearly the organization feels its 2019 No. 13 overall pick needs to re-calibrate in the minors. With a 3.42 GAA and .892 save percentage through 13 games with the Panthers this year, it's hard to argue that, but fantasy managers will undoubtedly be disappointed after Knight's fantastic NHL debut last season.