Knight was recalled to the active roster and will serve as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup for Monday's game against Columbus, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Monday will be the first time Knight has dressed for an NHL game. The 20-year-old netminder could make his NHL debut at some point this season after recording a .932 save percentage and 2.18 GAA in 21 games during his sophomore year with Boston College.