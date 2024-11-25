Knight was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports, indicating he will protect the home net Monday against Washington.

Knight has lost his last two outings, stopping 37 of 42 shots. He has a 3-3-0 record with a 2.72 GAA and an .897 save percentage through seven appearances this season. Washington is tied for first in the league with 4.05 goals per game in 2024-25, but the absence of Alex Ovechkin (calf) waters down the team's offensive firepower.