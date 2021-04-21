Knight made 33 saves in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 20-year-old got plenty of offensive support in his NHL debut, and after getting beaten late in the first period by Jack Roslovic, Knight shut Columbus down the rest of the way. The 13th overall pick in the 2019 draft likely won't see too much more work down the stretch behind Sergei Bobrovsky and Chris Driedger barring an injury, but Knight's future is extremely bright.