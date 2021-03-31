Knight signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers on Wednesday.

The Panthers selected Knight with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old netminder recently finished his sophomore season at Boston College, during which he compiled a 16-4-1 record while posting an admirable 2.18 GAA and .932 save percentage. Knight is Florida's goaltender of the future, but he'll likely spend at least a year or two learning behind Sergei Bobrovsky, who is under contract with the Panthers through 2025-26.