Knight allowed four goals on 40 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

For the second game in a row, Knight had a late lead that evaporated. He gave up the tying goal to Evan Bouchard with less than five seconds left in the third period, and Leon Draisaitl sealed the Oilers' comeback 22 seconds into overtime. Despite the recent late shakiness, Knight hasn't taken a regulation loss in his last four outings. He's now at 6-3-3 with a 2.74 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 12 outings. Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to handle Tuesday's game versus the Flames, who beat Knight 5-4 in a shootout Nov. 19 back in Florida.