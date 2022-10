Knight allowed two goals on 25 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Both goals came from Anders Lee on Islanders power plays. Beyond that, it was a solid outing Knight, who has allowed five goals on 52 shots across his two starts this season, both wins. Sergei Bobrovsky has received four starts, picking up two wins as well, but it appears Knight would need to go on an extended run of success to have a shot at the starting job.